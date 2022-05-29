MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Short Interest Update

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MNBEY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About MinebeaMitsumi

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

