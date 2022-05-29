Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MNMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 5.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.87 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.70 and a one year high of 4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.26.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

