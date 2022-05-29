MiL.k Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.12 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $38.12 million and $1.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 131.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,410.86 or 0.08321470 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00504333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008725 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.

