Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of MU opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after buying an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

