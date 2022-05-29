MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of MGEE opened at $80.73 on Friday. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,655 shares of company stock worth $122,400. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

