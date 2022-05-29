Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $38.20-$38.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

MTD stock opened at $1,326.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,432.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

