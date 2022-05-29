Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will announce $29.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.84 billion. Meta Platforms posted sales of $29.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year sales of $125.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.66 billion to $129.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $146.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $136.63 billion to $156.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $195.13 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.79.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

