Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCY stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. 236,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

MCY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

