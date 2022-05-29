Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after buying an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $93.08 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

