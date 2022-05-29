Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00194971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001213 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00331145 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

