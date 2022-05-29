McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

McRae Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.48.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

