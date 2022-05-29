Maxim Group Cuts Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Price Target to $0.50

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Aegis lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ENVB stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

