Maxim Group Cuts Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Price Target to $0.50

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ENVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Aegis lowered shares of Enveric Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.
ENVB stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 922,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 621,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
About Enveric Biosciences (Get Rating)
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enveric Biosciences (ENVB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.