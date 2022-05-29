MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $21,114.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,170.80 or 1.00064083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00032469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00195111 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00092945 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00115439 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00193578 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00032570 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

