Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Matson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

MATX opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. Matson has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.31%.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $1,333,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,998 shares of company stock worth $2,913,121. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

