MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) to post $194.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.40 million and the lowest is $191.56 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $155.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $684.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.77 million to $686.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $744.65 million, with estimates ranging from $723.30 million to $766.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 49.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 86,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $29.69.

About MasterCraft Boat (Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.