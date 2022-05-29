MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0716 on Top Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $101,594.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MASQ has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 642.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,050.79 or 0.17308486 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00504469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars.

