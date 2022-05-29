Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

