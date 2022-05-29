Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $60.82. 22,137,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681,532. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

