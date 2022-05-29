Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FINMW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.