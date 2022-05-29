Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.00. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $419,902,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,263 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

