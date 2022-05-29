MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Reaches $0.0055

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $381,774.67 and approximately $296,020.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.30 or 0.06793253 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00506395 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00033305 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008705 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.