MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,997.50. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $129,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $312,135.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,688 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period.

Shares of MMD stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 93,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,904. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.