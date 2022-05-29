Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Magnite alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $37.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 22.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnite (MGNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.