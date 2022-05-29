Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,900 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the April 30th total of 336,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of Lynas Rare Earths stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. 46,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,627. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.