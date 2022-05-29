Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.48.

Shares of LVLU opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

