Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $303.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $339.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LULU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $441.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.65 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $174,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

