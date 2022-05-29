Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the April 30th total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,020,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,883. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Get Luby's alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Luby’s by 185.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luby’s in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s (Get Rating)

Luby's, Inc is in liquidation. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc Luby's, Inc was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.