LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $16,004.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,369.15 or 0.99965877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001703 BTC.

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,673,966 coins and its circulating supply is 173,121,434 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

