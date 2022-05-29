Lpwm LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,945,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66.

