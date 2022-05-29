Lpwm LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

