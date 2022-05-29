Lpwm LLC Grows Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $119.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.02 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

