Lpwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $364.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.06 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

