Lpwm LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $100.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.