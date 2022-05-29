LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,570 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $70,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $46.43 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $52.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

