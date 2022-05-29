LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,690 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $93,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

