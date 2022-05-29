LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $68,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $196.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

