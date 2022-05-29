LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Crown Castle International worth $86,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth approximately $99,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,228,000 after buying an additional 267,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 259.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 325,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,450,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $193.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.08.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

