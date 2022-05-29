LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.48% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $79,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LIT opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

