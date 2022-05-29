LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $76,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

