LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $80,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $119.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.69. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $155.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

