LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $91,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $106.97 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

