LPL Financial LLC Acquires 776,976 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,976 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $96,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37.

