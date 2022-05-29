Lotto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Lotto has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $152.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00216903 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006407 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

