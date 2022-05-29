Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,402,000 after acquiring an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $181.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The stock has a market cap of $476.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

