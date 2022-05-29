Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.