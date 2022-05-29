Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

