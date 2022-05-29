Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 9.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE:BCE opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.