Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 439,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 213,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

