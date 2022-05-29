Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.
In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tractor Supply Profile (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
