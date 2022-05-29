Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ RIDE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 6,977,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,877,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

